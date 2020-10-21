1/1
CALLIE SHAFFER
2017 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CALLIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHAFFER, Callie June

Callie June Shaffer, age 3 of Hamilton, passed away at her home on Friday, October 16, 2020. Callie was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on July 18, 2017, to Tiffany and Albree Shaffer.

To know Callie, was to know true beauty, strength, grace, joy and courage. Callie was diagnosed with Stage 4 High Risk Neuroblastoma at just 17 months old. She fought bravely for 1 year and 9 months of her 3 years of life, all the way up till the moment she passed, so peacefully, surrounded by so much love. We are sure she was welcomed in grand style into Heaven. Where there is no more pain, no hospitals, no more owies....finally our tiny but mighty warrior princess can dance and run and play. We are here and we are hurting from our loss but she is free, she will forever be with us. We take peace knowing that in her very short 3 years here with us, she managed to touch the hearts of so many, literally all around the world. Her beautiful eyes, infectious smile and huge bows definitely captured attention and her strength, courage and sassy charm reeled everyone in. Some souls are just too precious for this Earth, Callie was truly an angel and has forever changed our lives. If love were enough, she would have lived forever. She was #TinyButMighty and we will forever be #CallieStrong.

Callie is survived by her parents, Tiffany and Albree Shaffer; big brother, Tyler Shaffer; honorary mother, Brittany (Chris) Fuson; "Husband", Caisyn Fuson; grandparents, Michael Shaffer, Christy (Ted Baker) Shaffer; great-grandmother, Marguerite Polk; aunts, Trisha (Chris Daniels) Lamb, Lorrie Teate and Erin (Paul) Reynolds; cousins, Hailey and Haiden Lamb, Zachary McBroon; as well as numerous honorary aunts and cousins. Callie was preceded in death by her great-uncles, Robert and Rick Shaffer; great-grandfather, Lowell Polk; great-grandparents, Anthony and Shirley Hoobler.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 25, 2020, from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, OH 45011. A celebration of life service will follow at 4:00 PM.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
25
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
330 Pershing Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45011
(513) 895-5412
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved