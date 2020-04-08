Home

Callie TRIMBLE


1931 - 2020
Callie TRIMBLE Obituary
TRIMBLE, Callie Dee 88, of Middletown, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020 at Bickford Assisted Living. She was born in Beattyville, Kentucky on August 5, 1931 to parents, Harry and Della (McDuinn) Perkins. Callie had worked as a forklift operator for Crystal Tissue, retiring in 1993 after 46 years with the company. She was a member of Amanda United Methodist Church. Mrs. Trimble is survived by her daughter, Judy Ann Bauer; four grandchildren, Nicholas Bauer, Michael (Lindsey) Bauer, Todd (Kristen) Bauer & Casey (Jon) Meintel; and sister, Lois Cook. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert Trimble and her parents. The family will have private services with burial at Butler County Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Amanda United Methodist Church, 1315 Oxford State Rd, Middletown, Ohio 45044. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 8, 2020
