NIQUETTE, Callis B. "Cal" 85, of Centerville, OH passed away December 11, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was a resident of Bethany Retirement Community, with his wife of 61 years, Joan Niquette (Black). He is survived by his wife and children: Laura (Dale) Underwood, Chris (Lisa) Niquette, Cyndi (Mark) Platt and Mary (Skip) Scott. He also survived by 14 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Cal was preceded in death by his daughter Lisa, his mother Josephine Niquette and his brother Paul Niquette. Cal was a mechanical engineer who graduated from Mt. Carmel HS, in Chicago, IL and received his engineering degree at Illinois Institute of Technology (IIT). He grew up in Chicago, IL and moved over 15 times with his wife and children, before moving to the Dayton area to be close to family. He was a proud member of Sertoma in both Indianapolis, IN and Dayton, OH. Cal was a lector at his home parishes for many years, including St. Charles Borromeo, in Kettering, OH. He loved to play golf, traveled extensively with his wife and was very proud of his family. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, December 17th at 11am at St. Charles Borromeo Church. The family will receive friends for an hour prior to Mass (10am). Burial will follow at David's Cemetery. The family asks that donations be made to Maryknoll Fathers, PO Box 301, Maryknoll, NY 10545 (MaryknollSociety.org). Condolences may be made to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 15, 2019