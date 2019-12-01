Home

HUDSON, Calvert J. Age 98 of Clayton, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and brother who was the heart of his family. Papa Cal will be truly missed and his memory cherished forever. He worked for many years for Sun Life and Wisconsin Life and was a longtime member of Precious Blood Catholic Church. He is survived by his daughters: Phyllis (James) Campion of Dayton, Janet Geiger of Englewood, grandchildren: Alana Campion, James (Marcie) Campion, Kerry Lairson, Donald (Jamie) Geiger II, Nicholas (Jill) Geiger, great grandchildren: Gabriel, Ben, Grace, Ryan, Lance, Joe, Sam, Hugh, Claire, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife: Alice E. (Popek) Hudson, parents: Moses and Rosa (Bowersox) Hudson, son-in-law: Donald Geiger, siblings: Virginia Bowen, Hazel Kates, Rosa Oken, James Hudson, Lorena Myers, Doris Kahrs and Lawrence Hudson. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the Precious Blood Catholic Church (4961 Salem Ave.) with Fr. Tim Knepper, C.PP.S. as celebrant. Entombment will follow the Mass at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, from 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass at the church. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Precious Blood Catholic Church or to Ohio's . The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 1, 2019
