BAKER, Calvin E. 63, passed on April 15, 2019. Calvin was preceded in death by his father, Carl Baker and survived by his mother, Ruth Baker; brother, Eddie (Arlene) Baker; and sister, Joanne Lipscomb. He was a beloved father to Scott and Joey Baker; had 5 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild and was a loving uncle to all of his nieces and nephews. He will be sadly missed by all, including his fishing and hunting buddies. Calvin enjoyed hunting, fishing and being with family and friends. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. Private family services are being held. Memorials may be made to . www.charlesyoungfunerahome.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 18, 2019