BOLINGER, Calvin S. Age 94 of Hamilton passed away on Wednesday July 17, 2019. He was born on May 13, 1925 in LaFollet, TN the son of the late Charlie and Myrtle (nee Foust) Bolinger. Mr. Bolinger was a distinguished veteran of the U. S. Army during World War II and was the recipient of 5 Bronze Stars. He served as a Para-Glider Trooper with "A" Company. He served in very heavy combat in the southern France Ardennes, Rhineland, and Central Europe Campaigns. His battalion saw and sustained heavy combat and was virtually wiped out in the "Battle of the Bulge". Later his company conducted an attack on Lembeck Castle, Germany in which his good friend and platoon sergeant sacrificed his life for his men. Mr. Bolinger was very active in coaching baseball in the East Hamilton Little League and Babe Ruth League. He accepted Jesus Christ as his personal savior as a young man. He is survived by wife Addie Mae Bolinger; two sons Steven (Karla) Bolinger and Mark (Mary) Bolinger; three grandchildren Jennifer Rowe, Buc Bolinger, and Jill Ratliff; two great great granddaughters Erin (Brandon Stanifer) Rowe and Heather Rowe; one great great grandson Connor Stanifer; and one brother Boyd Bolinger of Eaton, Ohio. Mr. Bolinger was also preceded in death by one sister Fonda Bolinger and his brothers Emerson, Clive, Earl, and Preble Bolinger. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Monday July 22, 2019 from 9:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 10:00 AM. Entombment to follow with full military honors in Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. Published in Journal-News on July 20, 2019