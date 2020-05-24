|
CHILDERS, Calvin Age 94, of Dayton, passed away peacefully at home on May 18, 2020. He was born on August 17, 1925 to the late Nancy (Coons) and Crit Childers in Pine Ridge, Kentucky. Calvin retired after working at General Motors for many years. He was also a charter member of The Covenant at Sugar Grove Church. Calvin is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, C. Faye (Ratliff) Childers, son & daughter-in-law; Michael (Karen) Childers, grandchildren and spouses; Kristen (Jim) Woodcock, Kimberly (Matt) Wenke, great-grandchildren; Carson & Olivia Woodcock and Colin & Aiden Wenke, along with beloved family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers; Garrett, Theodore "Ted", and two half-sisters; Edna & Sarah. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, Calvin's funeral services will be held at a later date. Kindred Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 24, 2020