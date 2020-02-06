|
HERSHNER, Jr., Calvin Theodore "Ted" Age 89 of Fairfield passed away on Monday, Feb 3, 2020. He was born Oct 21, 1930 in Hamilton, OH to the late Hazel M. (Noble) and Calvin T. Hershner, Sr., and preceded in death by his brother Richard J. Hershner. Ted married Marjorie Marie Herold on Aug 19, 1950, and is survived by his loving wife "Marge"; his 4 loving children Steven Richard, Terry Lee (Chrystal), Christy Marie (Mark Mears), Jeffrey Lynn (Jennifer); grandchildren Stacey, Josh H., Ben, Josh M., Adam, Katelyn, Brett, and 7 great grandchildren. Thanks so much to all of the care people out there that helped Ted in these last days of his wonderful life. This includes the Jewish Hospital, ICU unit at FF Mercy, ER unit at FF Mercy, and Hospice Cincinnati-Hamilton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Joe Nuxhall's Miracle League Field, P.O. Box 18146 Fairfield, OH 45014 https://nuxhallmiracleleague.org/donate/. Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm Friday in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. followed by entombment in Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 12noon-2:00pm Friday in the funeral home. For a more comprehensive obituary and online register book please visit www.zettlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 6, 2020