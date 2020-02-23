Home

Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
(937) 435-2273
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
View Map
CALVIN HOLLEY Obituary
HOLLEY, Calvin David "Cal" January 26, 1938 to February 20, 2020 went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He passed away after a long bout with cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alex B. and Ella W. Holley; brother, Curtis E. Holley; son, Curtis E. Holley and grandson, Patrick D. Holley. He is survived by brother, Charles A. Holley (Betty); daughters, Tamara Wall (Jeff) and Suzanne Roberts (Dave); sons, Thomas A. Holley (Stefani), Jon F. Holley (Lisa), and Alex J. Holley. "Papa Cal" had 16 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. He was baptized and a long term member of Ginghamsburg Church in Tipp City, OH. Cal spent over 60 years in the car business many as top salesman and many more as manager. He loved playing games especially cards with his kids, grandkids and anyone else willing to lose money. Like his mother, his favorite events involved large family gatherings with lots of food and fellowship. As a manager or neighbor he had a way of honoring people by learning their names and always showing interest in their lives. He was very generous with his gifts and words of encouragement, and faithfully remembered birthdays and other important dates. Friends and family may call Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 1:00 pm with a life celebration service to follow at 2:00 pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. in Washington Township. Online condolences may be directed to: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 23, 2020
