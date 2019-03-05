INGRAM, Calvin B. "Sam" Age 71 of Beavercreek, OH passed away Friday, February 22, 2019. Sam was born September 9, 1947 in Dayton, Ohio. Sam is preceded in death by his loving daughter, Lynda Ingram; his father, Calvin Ingram, Sr., and his mother, Montora "Connie" (Davis) Grousch. Sam is survived by his devoted wife, Sharon (LeHouillier) Ingram; his loving daughter, Theresa (Ingram) Lindeman; son-in-law Edward Lindeman; and his three adoring grandchildren; Kira Lindeman, Lucas Lindeman, and Isabella Hogan. Sam was well loved and leaves behind many friends who will truly miss him. He served his country in the Army during the Vietnam War. He was a long time member of the VFW Post 2800, the American Legion Post 763, the Fraternal Order of the Eagles 321, and the Loyal Order of the Moose Family Center in Beavercreek. A Gathering of Friends and Family will be held Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 1-2. Celebration of Life Service will start at 2. Services will be held at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek, OH 45433. Please visit NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special memory of Sam for the family. Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary