JONES, Calvin Age 69 transitioned from earth to heaven on September 1,2019. Calvin was born on February 1, 1950 in Little Rock Arkansas and resident of Detroit, MI and Dayton, Ohio for many years. He was a true solider, he loved his family. Calvin was a loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother uncle and a true friend to many. He was loved by everyone. Calvin was preceded in death by his parents Y.C. and Barbara Jones, brother Ronnie Jones, grandmother Elenor Cade, grand-daughter AZeron Rice, uncle Sam, brother-in-law Eddie Mack Jr, along with the mothers of his children Patricia and Glenndene Jones. Calvin was survived by his children Vincent McDade, Tameka Stephen, D'Angelo Jones, and Letrice Kane (Abu), (7) grandchildren, (4) great grandchildren. Also survived by (5) brothers, Mickey Cade (Betty) Tyreese, Kenneth (Jack), Ricky (Bridgette), Anthony (Boo-Coo) Jones (4) sisters Phyllis (Ray) Mason, Angela Jones-Mack, Cheryl Jones and Deborah (Steven) Price. Funeral Service will be held Saturday September 7, 2019 at 12:00pm at Restoration Church; 905 Vernon Ave, Officiating Michael Golding. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Arrangements Entrusted to W.E. Lusain Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 6, 2019