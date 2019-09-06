Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Calvin JONES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Calvin JONES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Calvin JONES Obituary
JONES, Calvin Age 69 transitioned from earth to heaven on September 1,2019. Calvin was born on February 1, 1950 in Little Rock Arkansas and resident of Detroit, MI and Dayton, Ohio for many years. He was a true solider, he loved his family. Calvin was a loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother uncle and a true friend to many. He was loved by everyone. Calvin was preceded in death by his parents Y.C. and Barbara Jones, brother Ronnie Jones, grandmother Elenor Cade, grand-daughter AZeron Rice, uncle Sam, brother-in-law Eddie Mack Jr, along with the mothers of his children Patricia and Glenndene Jones. Calvin was survived by his children Vincent McDade, Tameka Stephen, D'Angelo Jones, and Letrice Kane (Abu), (7) grandchildren, (4) great grandchildren. Also survived by (5) brothers, Mickey Cade (Betty) Tyreese, Kenneth (Jack), Ricky (Bridgette), Anthony (Boo-Coo) Jones (4) sisters Phyllis (Ray) Mason, Angela Jones-Mack, Cheryl Jones and Deborah (Steven) Price. Funeral Service will be held Saturday September 7, 2019 at 12:00pm at Restoration Church; 905 Vernon Ave, Officiating Michael Golding. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Arrangements Entrusted to W.E. Lusain Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Calvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.