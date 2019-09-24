Home

Anderson Funeral Home
1357 E 2nd St
Franklin, OH 45005
(937) 746-6455
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Anderson Funeral Home
1357 E 2nd St
Franklin, OH 45005
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
11:30 AM
Anderson Funeral Home
1357 E 2nd St
Franklin, OH 45005
View Map
Resources
Calvin JUDGE


1925 - 2019
Calvin JUDGE Obituary
JUDGE, Calvin Lawrence Age 93, of Franklin, Ohio passed away on Monday September 23, 2019. Calvin was born October 1, 1925 in Mt Sterling, KY to the late Benjamin Calvin and Bernida (Little) Judge. Calvin is survived by; daughters Joyce Wentworth; and Janice Huffman; brother Billy Judge; nephews Robert Judge and Gregory Judge and his caregiver Scotty Townsend. Calvin was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Judge; son, Jerry Judge; brothers Robert Judge and Martin Judge; and a nephew Mark Judge. Funeral Services will be held at 11:30am Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at the Anderson Funeral Home 1357 E. 2nd St Franklin, OH. Burial will be in Woodhill Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10am to 11:30am.Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.anderson-fh.com for the Judge family.
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 24, 2019
