|
|
REEVES, Candace Marie Age 66 of Kettering formerly of Yellow Springs, passed away on Monday July 15, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents Thomas and Kathryn Rice, and sister Rebecca O'Neil. She is survived by her sons Jason Lyman and Sam (Stepfanie Romine) Klontz, grandchildren Averie Lyman and Amelia Lyman, sister Laura (Jay) Obermeyer, and brothers Thomas Rice and Jeffrey (Connie) Rice. Candace had worked at WPAFB for over 30 years. Memorial services will be held at 1p.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Tobias funeral Home Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia RD at Grange Hall RD. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until the time of services. Memorial contributions can be made to 91.3 WYSO Yellow Springs Public Radio, or SICSA. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 20, 2019