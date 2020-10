Candice D. "Candy" Knapp, 68, of Springfield, passed away October 20, 2020. She was born on November 28, 1951, in Springfield. Candy had beena school bus driver for Springfield City Schools for 32 years. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church and a lifetime member of the VFW. She enjoyed playing euchre. Survivors include her husband of 49 years, Terry C. Knapp; son, Terry S. Knapp of Springfield; two grandchildren, Shelby and Sierra Knapp; and sister, Sherrie (Boyd) McCarty. She was preceded in death by her mother, Norma (Welch) Tate; and brother, George Tate, Jr. Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm Friday in theServices will begin at 7:00 pm with Reverend Jim Chubb officiating. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com