1/1
CANDICE KNAPP
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CANDICE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KNAPP,

Candice D. "Candy"

Candice D. "Candy" Knapp, 68, of Springfield, passed away October 20, 2020. She was born on November 28, 1951, in Springfield. Candy had been

a school bus driver for Springfield City Schools for 32 years. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church and a lifetime member of the VFW. She enjoyed playing euchre. Survivors include her husband of 49 years, Terry C. Knapp; son, Terry S. Knapp of Springfield; two grandchildren, Shelby and Sierra Knapp; and sister, Sherrie (Boyd) McCarty. She was preceded in death by her mother, Norma (Welch) Tate; and brother, George Tate, Jr. Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Services will begin at 7:00 pm with Reverend Jim Chubb officiating. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
23
Service
07:00 PM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved