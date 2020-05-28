|
KLAMO, Candy Age 69, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 at her residence. She was born October 19, 1950 in Middletown and lived in this area all her life. Candy was a school bus driver for Madison Township and then was a teacher's aide for Madison Township School District for over 20 years. She enjoyed crafting and sewing, going to garage sales, and being a spectator at drag racing competitions. Preceding her in death were her parents, Troy and Maude (Zornes) Whitt; her first husband, Floyd Buchanan in 1985; her second husband, Donald Klamo in 2016; two brothers, Terry and Snookie Whitt; and three step-children. She is survived by her daughter, Amy (Mike) Graham; one grandson, Dylan Graham; eight step-children; 22 step grandchildren; 20 step great grandchildren; one brother, Robert Whitt; two sisters, Janice White and Gloria Sparks; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be Friday, May 29, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by services at 1:00 p.m., with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the family for the education fund for her grandson, Dylan Graham. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.
Published in Journal-News on May 28, 2020