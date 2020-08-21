1/1
Carl AMATULLI
AMATULLI, Carl J. Carl J. Amatulli, 89, of Middletown, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. He was born in Middletown, on July 23, 1931 to parents Peter and Frances (Paradise) Amatulli. Carl had been president of the 100 year old family business, Amatulli Produce, for 67 years. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Carl was a member of Holy Family Parish - St. John's Church and was a member and served as president of the Sons of Italy. He was an avid golfer, bowler, and Fenwick fan. Carl had strong faith, loved his country and his Italian heritage, and especially loved his family. He will be deeply missed by his daughters, Stephane (Philip) Chupka & Tina (Joseph) Amatulli-Solomito; son, Greg Amatulli; brother, Tony (Monica) Amatulli; sister-in-law, Margeurite Amatulli; three grandchildren, Ryan (Amy) Chupka, Cortney (Alex Fetzer) Vitori & Brooke Solomito; six great-grandchildren, Aiden, Braylan, Alexis, Austin, Ava & Chanler; and his former son-in-law, Jeff Vitori. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Suzanne (Paynter) Amatulli; parents; brothers, Daniel Amatulli, James Amatulli, Angelo Amatulli & Joseph Amatulli; and sisters, Irene Thomas, Margo Cribbs & Grace Vitori. The family wishes to extend special thanks to Dr. Radhika Rajsheker for her wonderful care. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Parish-St. John's Church,1405 First Ave., Middletown, OH 45044. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
3805 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-6516
