1/1
Carl Augustine Sr.
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
AUGUSTINE, Sr., Carl B. Carl B. Augustine, Sr. age 92 of New Miami passed away in his home on Thursday September 17, 2020. He was born on August 13, 1928, in Hamilton the son of the late Fritz and Dorothy (nee Bolser) Augustine. On September 4, 1948, he married Dorothy Augustine and she preceded him in death in 2005. He is survived by four sons Carl (Terri) Augustine Jr, Gary (the late Yolanda) Augustine, Robert (Nora) Augustine, and Timothy (Shelly) Augustine; eleven grandchildren, thirty one great-grandchildren; ten great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy; his parents; sister Jean Skerry; and brother Fred Augustine. He also leaves behind many other family and close friends. Visitation will be on Monday September 21, 2020, at New Miami Church of Christ 104 Highland Ave 45011 from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral at 12:00 PM with Pastor Jeff Edgington officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME Fairfield is serving the family. Due to Covid-19, masks and social distancing are required. www.websterfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
10:00 AM
New Miami Church of Christ
Send Flowers
SEP
21
Funeral
12:00 PM
New Miami Church of Christ
Send Flowers
SEP
21
Burial
Rose Hill Burial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
513-942-3293
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Webster Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved