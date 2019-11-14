|
BARKALOW, Carl E. Age 93, of Germantown, OH, passed away, Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Astoria Health & Rehab. He was born in Germantown, OH, on August 5, 1926, to the late Vera E. (Gephart) and Paul V. Barkalow. He was a W.W. II Army Engineers Veteran. Carl retired from General Motors after 24 years of service; and was a lifelong farmer. He was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Germantown, 72 year member of Germantown Masonic Lodge #257, Farmersville Order of Eastern Star ~ Chapter #155, and Montgomery County Farm Bureau. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Jeannette E. (Freese) Barkalow. He is survived by his daughter, Wilda (Kendall) Peters; 2 sons, Dale Barkalow and Neal Barkalow; 7 grandchildren Ellen (Daniel) Ebeling, Gary (Tara) Peters, Diana (Nicholas) Bryant, Amy (Trent) Barga, Chase Barkalow, Laura (Christopher) Showalter, Lisa (Samuel) Zink; 8 great-grandchildren; his sister Mary Lee Pregon; numerous nieces and nephews. A Visitation will be held 11 a.m. - 12 p.m., Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, OH. where a funeral procession will form and Graveside Service will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Germantown Union Cemetery, with Rev. Laureen A. Roe officiating. Following the Committal Service the family will return to St. John's United Church of Christ, 201 W. Market St., Germantown, OH, for a Celebration of Life that will begin at 1 p.m. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 14, 2019