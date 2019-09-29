Home

BIDWELL, Carl Age 83, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019. He is survived by Reva, his loving wife of 54 years. Carl spent his career in the financial services field and retired as a Regional Sales Manager for Textron Financial after 18 years. He was an avid golfer and won the City and NCR Golf Championships over 20 times. He was able to shoot his age or less on many occasions. Carl was inducted into the Dayton Golf Hall of Fame in 1998. Carl and Reva appreciate the support from special friends Gerry and Judy Budi. Carl had many close friends and golfing companions including Tom Mitchell and those at NCR Country Club and will be missed. Memorial services will be held on Thursday at 1:00 p.m. at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to: Ohio State Fund for Wexner Medical Center, c/o Ohio State Foundation, 1480 W. Lane Ave., Columbus, OH 43221 or www.wexnermedical.osu.edu Online condolences may be sent to: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 29, 2019
