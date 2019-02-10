Home

BOSTICK, Carl Victor 84, of Springfield, passed away on February 8, 2019 in his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Springfield on April 27, 1934 to Victor Louis and Elizabeth Louise (Benning) Bostick. Carl graduated from New Moorefield High School in 1952 and spent his life farming and working at International Harvester for 43 years. Survivors include his loving wife of 59 years, Judy (Rutherford); five children, Kim (Tim) Ogg, Karen (Sam) Florence, Karlene (Edward) Johnson, Kevin (Paula) Bostick and Kamala (Dale) Davis; sister, Jeanette (Jerry) Rose; brother, Lawrence (Carol) Bostick; nine grandkids, Jessica, Heather, Rob, Josh, Nikki, Alex, Preston, Alexis, and Nathan; 16 great grandkids; one great great grandson and several nieces, nephews and cousins. A celebration of Carl's life will be held Thursday at 12:00 p.m. in CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Chaplain Chad Vickers officiating. Visitation will be two hours prior, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorial donations may be made to Crossroads Hospice.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 10, 2019
