BUTTS, Carl Dean Age 80 of Middletown, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019, at his home. He was born September 11, 1939, in Pine Bluff, AR the son of Edgar William Butts and Georgia (McDaniel) Butts. Carl will be remembered by his family as devoted, generous and hard-working. Carl graduated from high school in 1957 where he was the co-captain of the football team and student body president in Forrest City, AR. After high school, he attended Arkansas State University where he was elected student body vice president. Later he pursued a variety of career opportunities before serving his country in the military where he was named the outstanding recruit. He worked in Army Intelligence at Sandia Base in Albuquerque, NM where he met and married Shirley Ann (Mavis) Butts on December 23, 1962. He completed his B.A.in Business from the University of New Mexico in 1966. Upon graduation from UNM Carl was selected for sales and management training Armco Steel Company in Middletown, Ohio where he was employed in a variety of positions over twenty-eight years. He began his career in sales in Minneapolis, MN and later served in various management roles in Middletown. In 1982 he was named Armco's Cleveland Regional Manager and later became the Central Regional Manager for five major cities. He culminated his career at AK Steel (formerly Armco) as manager of technology, marketing, and international sales. From 1995-2004 Carl worked for Southwestern Ohio Steel Inc. where he served as vice president of business development. During his career, Carl represented Armco in various industry organizations including the American Iron and Steel Institute. In 1990 he received the Armco Excellence Award. He was also a member of the Wildwood Golf Course for 30 years serving 15 on the board of directors. He was active in the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Red Cross of Middletown and the Young Men's Christian Association. Carl was a member of the Breiel Boulevard First Church of God. He faithfully provided support, wisdom and financial stability to his two daughters and granddaughters. When not working, Carl enjoyed golfing, deep-sea fishing and traveling. One of his favorite destinations was Cabo San Lucas, Mexico where his family vacationed on a regular basis for many years. Carl was preceded in death by his parents Edgar W. and Georgia Butts of Forrest City, AR and an older brother Col.Clinton E. Butts, USAF. He is survived by his wife of fifty-seven years Shirley, his daughters, Deanna (Butts) Jordan and Carla Butts, and brother Doyle M. Butts (wife-Edie) and twin granddaughters Jazmin and Juliana Jordan and numerous nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service in celebration of his life will be held at Briel Boulevard Church of God on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 12:00 noon preceded by a visitation beginning at 11:00 A.M. Military honors will be conducted by the Middletown VFW. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Care of Middletown, 3909 Central Ave., Middletown, OH 45044 or a .
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 2, 2020