MICHAEL, Carl E. Age 83, of Germantown, OH, passed away Sunday February 17, 2019. He was born in Germantown, OH, August 2, 1935 to the late Mary Jane (Haupt) and Eugene A. Michael. He graduated from Germantown High School ~ Class of 1953; and retired from the PK ~ Germantown Lumber after 45 years of service. Carl was known as the local Germantown Historian. He was a member of the Germantown United Methodist Church, the Historical Society of Germantown, the Germantown Senior Citizens, and the former Twin Valley Heritage Foundation. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son-in-law, John Robertson. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Joyce A. (McDonald) Michael; his children, Tammy Robertson, Anthony Michael, Jon (Robyn) Michael, Maria (David) Haber, and Jason Michael; his grandchildren, Chad Townsend, Erin Develbiss, Michael Haber, Patty Kidwell and Amanda Emrick; many great-grandchildren; his brother, Robert Michael; and a special cousin Cassandra Michael. The family will receive friends 5 - 8 p.m., Tuesday February 19, 2019 at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown. The Funeral Service will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at the Germantown United Methodist Church, 525 Farmersville Pike, Germantown, with Rev. Gary Wheeler officiating. Burial will be at Germantown Union Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Germantown United Methodist Church. Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 18, 2019