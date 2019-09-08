Home

EGER II, Carl William "Butch" Age 71, of Kettering, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019 at his home. Carl was born to Carl W. and Betty L. Eger in Indiana, PA on April 8, 1948. He attended Penn Tech College, and earned his Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering from University of Dayton in 1978. Carl was a member of Far Hills Masons, Lodge 784 F.&A.M. of Ohio, a former Scout Master for Troop 193 and Assistant Scout Master for Troop 236. He started his career as an Engineer with Hewlett-Packard and later followed his passion as a woodworker independently and with Woodcraft. Carl was a loving husband, father, friend and mentor. Carl was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Karen S. (Rismiller); sons, Carl W. "Bill" Eger, III and Mark F. Eger; sisters, Edwena Eger and Lu-Ann (Jon) Grube. Family will greet friends 4:30-5:30pm on Wednesday, September 11 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E Stroop Rd, Kettering. A Funeral Service will take place at 5:30pm with a Celebration of Carl's Life to follow immediately after until 8:00pm. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), 70 Birch Alley, Beavercreek, OH 45440. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 8, 2019
