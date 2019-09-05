|
FELLERS, Carl Roger Age 80, of Suwanee, Georgia, passed away peacefully on September 2, 2019. He was born in Verona, Ohio, to Ruby (Parks) and Hubert Fellers, and spent most of his life in the Dayton, Ohio area. After serving in the U. S. Army (1961-1963), he joined his father in the plumbing business. Fellers Plumbing of Dayton was remembered for its' radio jingle, "When a feller needs a plumber, here's the Fellers to call". Roger is survived by his wife Judy, and his children Jill Alexander (Dale) of Plantation, FL, and Jeff Fellers (Laura) of Lindenhurst, IL. He was blessed with four grandchildren, Carly & Katy Alexander of FL & DC; and Nic & Ava Fellers of IL. His marriage to Judy gave him two stepsons, Jud and Will Chester (Amanda), and one step grandson, Brandon Chester (Katie). Condolences may be sent by visiting www.billheadfuneralhome.com. A service will be held at Johns Creek Presbyterian Church in Johns Creek on Saturday, September 7th at 3:00pm, with reception following. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Johns Creek Presbyterian Church or . Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory Duluth Chapel (770) 476-2535.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 5, 2019