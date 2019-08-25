|
FLORA, Carl E. Age 90 of Sienna Woods in Dayton, died Thursday, August 22, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife Billie Mae Flora, brothers Frank and Silas Flora, sisters Josie Durham and Jeanette Stewart. Survived by sister Jan Bentley of Jenkins, KY, brother Bobby Flora, Clarksville, TN, niece Maria (Brian) Smith of Springboro, nephew Mike (Kim) Reynolds of Vandalia, and numerous other nieces, nephews, family and friends. Carl retired from Inland Division of GM. Services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, August 26th at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. by Pastor Andrew Brewster. The family will receive friends Monday from 10 a.m. until time of services. Interment Miami Memorial Park. Online condolences may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 25, 2019