HAMLIN, Carl N.
87 years old, also known as Buss to many loving friends and family, lost his courageous and hard-fought battle with Parkinson's Disease on November 26, 2020, in Troy, Ohio. He is survived by his wife of nearly 70 years, the love of his life,
Dolores (Petey) who knew on their first blind date at the Lou's Dude Ranch that he was a keeper! They started going steady the very next day, making The Pine Club one of their favorite spots which became a tradition for the whole family as the years went by. Buss was born in Dayton, OH, the first year Good Samaritan Hospital opened, December 6, 1932. He graduated from Fairview High School at the age of 17. Buss leaves behind an extended
family who was blessed to learn so many wonderful lessons from him! He was the proud father of Karen (Walt) Fogle of Woodinville, WA, and Jim (Tia) Hamlin of Troy OH. He was a humble and loving Grandpa to five grandchildren, Brendon (Judy) Fogle, Sarah (Harvey) Scarborough, Zach (Katie) Fogle all of WA, Brigham (Jessica) Hamlin of CT, and Ashleigh (Ben) Holt of OH. And then there were those great-grandchildren who were always anxious for a big grin but regardless, could see the glimmer of pride and adoration in the sparkle of his eyes. William, Maggie, Pike, Locke, Jett, Landon, Gabe, Maia, Reese, Carter, Macie Rose and Olivia! We are thankful that they will forever have the memories of Great-Grandpa. He is also survived by 2 sisters that he was recently able to reunite with, what a treat to have them all together! Jean Fargo of the Cleveland area and Marilyn (Mark) Stockstill of Dayton will remain the lens through which we see his youthful experiences and all the foibles and follies they included! He was preceded in death by his brother, Dick; and his parents, Carl N. and Pearl E. Hamlin. Buss was a hard worker and spent most of his career in the tool and die industry after having started out at McCall's, spent some time at Standard Register and then to NCR. He moved on to several smaller tool shops that appreciated his experience and then finally retired from The Mound at the early age of 59 in 1991! He was an avid reader, a car enthusiast, a focused card player and a dedicated sports fan! He also mastered hand ball and eventually built his own private paddle ball court in the back yard where he enjoyed many competitive afternoons with friends and family, opting for the pool as a quick cool off before a cold beer! Buss was happy to help and took on the role of President of the Sorrento Inlet Homeowners Association for nearly 10 years while he and Petey lived in Nokomis, FL. He was proud of the work he did for the homeowners and they respected and appreciated the fairness, care and accountability he brought to this volunteer role. He is still talked about and remembered today, years later, for the work he did. He was also a deeply caring and considerate man, concerned about the welfare of others
always. This led him once to jump into the ocean off the
Florida coast to assist a young frightened girl who could not safely make it back to shore. His efforts were later recognized by friends and family as Dale Huffman, reporter and columnist for the Dayton Daily News, presented him with a plaque honoring his bravery. Buss had a warm smile for everyone and leaves behind the legacy of a kind spirit. He was a loyal and dedicated friend to many and a good man – even though
Petey's friend Georgia first warned that "you can't date him, he's a trouble maker!". He also had a great sense of humor which will bring a smile to all those that loved him in the coming days. I recall him once telling me as he aged that "the days get longer but the years are shorter" however no one can remember him ever mentioning any regrets. His was a life well lived. We'll leave you now with a passage from one of his favorite books – For Whom The Bell Tolls – we know it tolls for him. No man is an island entire of itself. Each is a piece of a continent, a part of the main. If a clod be washed away
by the sea, Europe is the less. As well as if a promontory were. As well as if a manor of thine own or of thine friend's were. Each man's death diminishes me, for I am involved in
mankind. Therefore, send not to know for whom the bell tolls, it tolls for thee. A Celebration of Life will be held to
honor Buss in late Spring. Please visit the Memorial page at www.bakerhazelsnider.com
to enjoy pictures and leave your fond memories for family and friends to enjoy! Thank you to Hospice of Miami County to whom we will be forever grateful for your compassion, kindness and care provided to Buss in his last days. A special thank you to his nurse Amy who was there for all of us regardless of time or day. She was a blessing.