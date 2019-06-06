HAMM, Jr., Carl T. On Sunday, June 2, 2019, Carl T. Hamm Jr. passed away at the age of 92. Carl was born in Dayton, Ohio on July 8, 1926. He served in the US Navy during World War II. He owned Carl T. Hamm Jr. Advertising for 50 years, serving as the soul advertiser for Rex TV and Appliances. He was a member of St. John's Masonic Lodge #13. He was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Jean. He is survived by his two children, Christine and David, four grandchildren, Matthew, Brendon, Daniel and Michael, and great-grandson, Joseph. Carl was a wonderful artist who loved to travel and be with his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. Carl's kind spirit shone through his ocean blue eyes. Visitation will be held at Tobias Funeral Home at Rahn and Route 48 from 11:00am to 12:30pm on Saturday, June 8, 2019, followed by a Celebration of Life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to or . www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary