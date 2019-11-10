Home

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 268-6886
HOLLOMAN, Carl 84 Born in Winston, Ga. Raised in Villa Rica, Ga. He departed this life on November 5, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents Joe and Grace Holloman; children Belinda and Teino Holloman; siblings Joe and James Holloman. He was a member of Mt. Enon Church. Formerly employed at McCall's and later retired from RTA. He leaves to cherish his memory a loving and devoted wife Mary Jo Holloman; children Crystal Holloman-Pryor and Brian (Robin) Holloman; stepchildren Vicky (Larry) Kidd, James A. (Rosetta) Middlebrook, Jan (Bobby) Jefferson, Joy Evans; sisters Ruby Robinson and Clara Hill; a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Service 11:00 AM, Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Mt. Enon Baptist Church, 1501 W. Third St. Visitation 10 to 11AM. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 10, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -