HURLEY, Carl Wayne Age 68, of Somerville, suddenly passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019. He was born February 27, 1950 in Selma, Alabama to his parents, Victor R. and Arlene (Dillon) Hurley. Carl was preceded in death by his father, Victor; and grandfather, Marshall H. Dillon. He is survived by his mother, Arlene; sons, Eric (Lisa), Sean, and John Hurley; grandchildren, Evan and Elissa Hurley; sister, Cindy Lewis; niece, Nicole Lewis, and her children, Nolen, Olivia, and Brooklyn; and many more family and friends. Carl was a life-long farmer and a recipient of the American Farmer Degree. He enjoyed restoring old tractors and was a member of Masonic Lodge #44. The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 20 from 11AM to 1PM at BALES' FUNERAL HOME, Camden with the funeral service to begin at 1PM. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Gratis. Online condolences may be expressed at: www.BalesFH.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 17, 2019