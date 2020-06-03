Carl ISLAND
ISLAND, Carl B. Transitioned on May 26th, 2020. Carl was born in Fairfield, Alabama, to the late John Eiland and Alma Eiland. He was preceded in death by his brother late Charles Eiland. He was a dedicated member of St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church. He was a Navy Veteran and a retiree from both General Motors and Senior Resource Connection. He leaves to cherish his memory a loving wife, Virginia Island; daughter, Natasha (Lionell) Bryant and grandson, Quentin Bryant. His brothers and sisters-in-law, Ruth Gates of Dayton, OH; Edward (Jean) Bonner Sr. of Lithonia, GA; Betty Heard and Roger (Pat) Bonner, both of LaGrange, GA; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and amazing friends that are too many to name. He is also preceded in death by his brothers-in- law, John H. Gates and Andrew A. Bonne; sister- in-law, Bobbie (Bobby) Heard. An intimate service will be held at St. Benedict the Moor Friday, June 5th. Interment will be held at the Dayton National Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, we are unable to accept visitors during this time. HHRoberts.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 3, 2020.
