Carl JANTZEN
1931 - 2020
JANTZEN, Carl Raymond Carl Raymond Jantzen, beloved husband, father, grandfather, educator and friend died in his sleep at Woodland Country Manor in Oxford, Ohio, on August 29, 2020, during the time of the Covid-19 Pandemic. Carl will be remembered as a gentle heart who cherished his family, his friends, classical music, and all of nature. He was an avid birder. Carl loved to sing, and his voice was deep and strong, his hands were generous. He leaves behind his loving wife Anne (Koch) of 36 years; his son, Franz and wife Jean Badalamenti; his grandchildren, Isaac and Sicilia; his sister, Helen Ruth Unruh; and the very large extended families of Jantzens, Kochs and Badalamentis. He was preceded in death by his brothers and their spouses, Ted and Maureen, Richard and Hilda, Paul and Elaine, and his brother-in-law, Robert Unruh. He was also preceded in death by his first wife and Franz's mother, Naomi (Shellenberg) Jantzen of Cincinnati. Carl was born April 2, 1931, in Beatrice, Nebraska, the youngest child of Jacob Jantzen and Helen (Jantzen) Jantzen. He attended the Mennonite Bethel College, in North Newton, Kansas, and served as a conscientious objector when he was drafted during the Korean war. He joined International Voluntary Service instead and served in Wedel, Germany, and among the Kurds in Shaqlawa, Iraq. His world view was dramatically changed by this experience and he later attended Michigan State University to pursue his advanced degree in Sociology and Anthropology. Carl's first teaching position was at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, where he surprised himself by staying the rest of his career. Carl always enjoying teaching and working with his students more than the administrative duties of chair of the department from 1969 to 1984. Carl traveled extensively with a research focus in Belize. He encouraged his young relatives and students to travel and to learn foreign languages in order to expand their world view. Carl was a founder of the Friends of Chrisholm Historic Farmstead, MetroParks of Butler County. Donations in his memory can be made to them at PO Box 234, Trenton, OH, or Mennonite Central Committee, 121 E 30th Street, North Newton, KS 67117. The service for Carl will be private. The family plans to host a post-virus concert at some future date. Online condolences to www.oglepaulyoungfuneralhome.com

Published in Journal-News on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home
5086 College Corner Pike
Oxford, OH 45056
513-523-4411
August 31, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Anne, Franz and all of Carl's family. I was blessed to have known this kind and gentle person.
Donna Marquardt
Friend
