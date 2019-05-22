KELLER, Carl Allen Carl Allen Keller, 73 of South Vienna died Saturday, May 18, 2019, in his home. He was born in Lima, Ohio on September 1, 1945, to Louis and Hazel (Thomas) Keller. A loving soul, Carl was deeply committed to his family. His love and support for his children were unquestionable as he jumped at the opportunity to assist them during hard times and good. He devotedly attended sporting events of his entire extended family, ensuring he had an opportunity to cheer for everyone. He retired from Navistar in 1998 after 32 years of dedicated service. In semi-retirement, he spent more than 20 years enjoying working and traveling with D.J.'s National Food Service. He had a passion for the outdoors especially hunting, fishing, canoeing and camping in the company of his family and friends. He loved coaching all of his children and their friends and earned the moniker "Captain Carl". He gave back to his community in his younger years as a volunteer firefighter for the Harmony Township. One of his greatest pleasures in life was spending Fridays with his wife in the role of Granny and Pap, babysitting their great-grandchildren. Survived by wife Toni (Hill) Keller; daughters Tammy (Steve) Schafer of Springfield, Tracy (Mark) McGhie of Portland, Maine, Tricia (Shad) Severance of Delaware, OH; son Chad A. Keller of London. Carl was known as "Pap" to grandchildren Jessica (Brett) Ridder, Jordan (Matt) Porter, Emily and Samuel Schafer, Drake and Cole McGhie, Katie (future husband Jake Hetterscheidt), Kyler and Karlie Severance, Hannah and Daniel Keller; great-grandchildren Charlie and Abe Ridder and Maxwell Porter; sister Judy Smith of Zolfo Springs, FL; sisters in law Helen Keller of Wapakoneta, Teri Bennett (Doug Rammel) of Springfield and brother in law Tim (Lisa) Hill of London. Numerous nieces and nephews and many friends. Preceded in death by parents, brother Fred, daughter in law Brandy Keller, best friend David Powell, mother and father in law Jesse and Jackie Hill. Friends may call at the South Vienna United Church from 4-7 PM Thursday with memorial service following with Rev. Scott Griswald officiating. Private inurnment will be held at a later date. Services for Carl have been entrusted to the RADER-LYNCH & DODDS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, London. Condolences to www.rldfh.com. Memorial contributions to: Wildlife Central Office 2045 Morse Road Building G-1 Columbus, OH 43229-6693 Published in Springfield News Sun on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary