|
|
KING, Jr., Carl D. Age 88, of Kettering, OH died peacefully on March 2nd, 2020 at surrounded by family. Carl was born on March 14th, 1931 in Dayton, OH to Lucille and Carl D. King, Sr. Husband to Barbara, Dad to 7 children, Granddad to 17 grandchildren, and Great-Granddad to 4 great-grandchildren. Carl was a 1948 graduate of Xenia High School and 1952 graduate of The University of Dayton. He retired from Monsanto Mound Lab where he worked as a chemical engineer, was a board member at River Valley Credit Union for 36 years, a longtime member of Christ UMC in Kettering and a volunteer at the DAI and Victoria Theatre for many years. He loved the beach (especially Ft Myers Beach), sailing, family reunions, Scrabble, giving hugs, running, swimming, making pottery, and speaker phone calls with family. Carl loved his large family above all else and was happiest when he was surrounded by them. Preceded in death by parents Lucille and Carl D. King Sr. Carl leaves behind his loving wife of 44 years Barbara King; his children Karen (Michael) Kairys, Gary (Cris) King, Arlene (Brent Meyer) King, Julie (Tim) Korosei, Brian (Sharon) King, Leslie (Matt) Sfura, and Carla (Mark) Botschner; Grandchildren Jordan (Leslie), Eliot, and Anson (Mallory) Kairys, Mollie and Dillon King, Emily (Jonathan DeKam) and Kayla Brawley, Callie, Logan and Austin Korosei, Raina (Michael Wolodkiewicz) King, Madeline, David, Joshua, and Samuel Sfura, Aldous and Nemue Botschner; Great-grandchildren Devon Wolodkiewicz, Rory and Silas Kairys, and Eden Kairys; Siblings Alan (Karen) King, Nelson King, and Pamela (Buzz) King; and many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends on Carl's 89th birthday, March 14th, 2020, from 1:00 to 3:00 pm at Lifepointe Church, 4555 Marshall Rd, Kettering, OH 45429. A Celebration of Life will follow at 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to or . Arrangements by Routsong Funeral Home.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 8, 2020