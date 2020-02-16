|
KLEIN, Carl Joseph 83, formally of Centerville, Ohio died on February 15, 2020 surrounded by his loving wife and family. Born in Washington, DC on April 26, 1936, he was predeceased by his parents Elizabeth Dodge Klein and Carl Seifer Klein and his daughter Sara Lynn Klein. Carl is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Sue Smith Klein, whom he met while stationed in Biloxi, Mississippi. He is also survived by his daughter Monica Ryan and husband Patrick Ryan, grandson Patrick and granddaughter Clarissa of Rexford, NY. He earned a Bachelor's of Science degree in Chemistry from the University of Maryland and a MBA from Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio. Carl served in the US Air Force from 1959 to 1980, retiring as Lt. Colonel. He served during the Vietnam War as a Drone Launch Control Officer. Carl was a distinguished graduate of the Aviation Cadet Program in 1960. He completed the Electronic Warfare Officer Program in 1961 and served on a B-52 crew at Grand Forks AFB until transferred to the unmanned vehicle program at Davis Montham AFB, Arizona in 1965. In 1972, he was assigned to Wright-Patterson AFB in Dayton, OH where he retired from in 1980. After retiring from active duty, he also worked for the University of Dayton's Research Institute, SAIC, and later as a civilian employee for Wright Patterson AFB. Carl was previously active at Normandy UMC in Centerville, OH and a recent member of Shenendehowa UMC in Clifton Park. The family would like to thank Saratoga Hospice staff and Shenendehowa UMC for all of the support given to Carl during the last year of his life. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to The Community Hospice of Saratoga County, 179 Lawrence St, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Services will be held at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia TBD. Please feel free to express on-line condolences at gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 16, 2020