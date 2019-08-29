|
KLINE, Carl D. Age 95, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Carl was born on December 23, 1923, on a farm in Liberty Township, Van Wert County. OH, to Harry and Fern Kline. On June 8, 1946 he married Arlene L. Krugh, daughter of Carey and Mae Krugh, who preceded him in death on October 15, 1977. He was a graduate of Ohio City Liberty High School and Cleveland State University (formerly Fenn College) with a Bachelor's of Science degree in Structural Engineering. Carl served three years in the U. S. Army Combat Engineers during World War II serving 18 months overseas in the European Theater of Operations. He was a charter member of the Bellbrook Church of Christ, Bellbrook, OH. Preceded in death by two sisters, Eloise Bolinger and Mildred Copeland, brother Max Kline, and a granddaughter Tara Thurston. Carl is survived by a daughter, Janet (Danny) Thurston, sons, Thomas (Debbie) and Robert (Glenda), and six grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Private family services. Burial at David's Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 29, 2019