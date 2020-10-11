1/
Carl LICHTENBERG
1970 - 2020
LICHTENBERG, Carl S. Age 49, passed away unexpectedly at his brother's home on Saturday, September 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his sister, Lisa. He was born December 5, 1970, and grew up in Beavercreek, Ohio. He graduated from Carroll High School and attended The Ohio State University. He worked periodically in the restaurant industry, with his favorite experience being a part of the wait staff at Thai 9. Carl loved animals, instantly befriending any dog he came into contact with. Carl should be commended for helping to care for his mother during the last year of her life, which allowed her to remain at home for the duration of her final illness. His family would like to thank C.A.M., an agency dedicated to the service of those with mental illness, for providing support to Carl in the last decade of his life. Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions-Beavercreek Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3380 Dayton Xenia Road
Beavercreek, OH 45432
937-429-4700
