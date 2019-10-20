|
MANDLEY, CARL Of Dayton, Ohio passed away on December 26, 2018. He is survived by his mother, Mildred Mandley, sister, Grace Garrett Kornke(Michael), nephew Carl Garrett (Jana), great nephew Thomas Garrett and adopted son Jordan Bodzin (Kelly).He was preceded in death by his father Harold Mandley. Carl was a 1960 graduate of Springfield Local High School, Ontario, Ohio, a 1965 graduate of Heidelberg College and also a graduate of Union Theological Seminary, New York City. Carl's humanity was shaped by his foreign study at the University of Heidelberg, Heidelberg, Germany, internship at the Church of the Savior in Washington, DC and serving as a United Methodist pastor in Holmes, New York. Carl was also a specialist of historical architecture for many years before becoming an information systems analyst for the city of Dayton, Ohio. Upon retirement Carl split his time between Dayton and Guatemala sharing his skills and knowledge of geographic mapping systems with the people of Guatemala. A celebration of Carl's life will be held on Nov. 2, 2019 from 4 to 7 at 9 Clay St., the Trolley Stop party room in Dayton, Ohio.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 20, 2019