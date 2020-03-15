|
MESCHER Sr., Carl J. Age 86 of Dayton, passed away peacefully Sunday, February 23, 2020. He was born April 5, 1933 in Dayton, Ohio the son of the late Herbert and Frances Mescher. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings, Thomas Mescher, H. Robert Mescher and Irene Mescher, son in law, Robert Kim Draughn. Carl graduated from Chaminade High School in 1950, earned his undergraduate degree attending the University of Dayton and the Ohio State University, and completed his law degree at The Ohio State University. He retired from his distinguished career after 29 years of dedicated service from the Montgomery County Probate Court as a Legal Deputy. Carl was an avid golfer who made a point to reside within a quarter mile of a golf course through out his adult life, while recording (4) hole in ones. Carl & wife Margaret enjoyed many years as snowbirds in Myrtle Beach where they met and established a cherished group of good friends. He instilled travel in his family, thru camping, fishing, and adventures, to oceans, lakes, rivers, and mountains all over the U.S. His entire family, immediate and extended, was his prized and proudful priority. Carl is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Margaret (Kinder) Mescher; children, Susan Draughn, Joyce (Tim) Luehrs, Carl J. Mescher Jr., Lawrence "Larry" Mescher, Mary Ellen (Jeff) Ballman, David (Cathy) Mescher, Alan Mescher Laura (David) Bramlish, Julie (Duane) Triplett; sister, Marilyn (Tim) Doyle; 20 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by numerous family and friends. A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 10:00 am at Immaculate Conception, 2300 Smithville Road, Dayton, Ohio 45420. Catholic burial at Calvary Cemetery will proceed shortly following the Mass for immediate family only. Visit his guest book at newcomerdayton.com. Although Carl will be deeply missed, his Legacy of the highest integrity, honesty, and love, which he proudly possessed, personally, professionally, and spiritually, will absolutely be carried on for many generations to come. God love him.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 15, 2020