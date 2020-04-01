Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bailey Zechar Funeral Home
653 Hickey Ave
Versailles, OH 45380
(937) 526-4440
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Moorman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl Moorman


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl Moorman Obituary
MOORMAN, Carl Joseph "Mo" Age 84, of Versailles passed away on Monday March 30, 2020, at his residence. Carl is survived by his brother, Edgar & Peg (decs.) Moorman of Dayton, Ohio; wife, Virginia (Frantz) Moorman; daughter, Karen (John) Berning; sons, Ken & Jill Moorman and Keith & Rhonda Moorman all of Versailles; son-in-law, Tony Borges of St. Henry; grandchildren, Megan /Kevin/Ryan Berning; Betsy (Jason) Hoelscher/Jacquie/Nicholas (Lexi)/Jonathan Moorman and Brooke/Tony Moorman; and great grandson, Jed Hoelscher. Carl was a 1953 graduate of Russia High School. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the family will have a private service at their convenience. Arrangements are entrusted to Bailey Zechar Funeral Home in Versailles. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -