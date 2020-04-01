|
MOORMAN, Carl Joseph "Mo" Age 84, of Versailles passed away on Monday March 30, 2020, at his residence. Carl is survived by his brother, Edgar & Peg (decs.) Moorman of Dayton, Ohio; wife, Virginia (Frantz) Moorman; daughter, Karen (John) Berning; sons, Ken & Jill Moorman and Keith & Rhonda Moorman all of Versailles; son-in-law, Tony Borges of St. Henry; grandchildren, Megan /Kevin/Ryan Berning; Betsy (Jason) Hoelscher/Jacquie/Nicholas (Lexi)/Jonathan Moorman and Brooke/Tony Moorman; and great grandson, Jed Hoelscher. Carl was a 1953 graduate of Russia High School. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the family will have a private service at their convenience. Arrangements are entrusted to Bailey Zechar Funeral Home in Versailles. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 1, 2020