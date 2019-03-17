|
|
NEWTON, Jr., Carl "Peanut" Age 66 of Hamilton passed away on Sunday March 10,2019. He was born April 13, 1952 in Butler County Ohio. Peanut was a dedicated and hardworking man his entire life. He enjoyed antique hunting, hiking, exploring, and spending time with his family. He will forever be loved and remembered by those he left behind. He is survived by 3 children, Carl Newton III, Clarissa Mason, and Keith Willis; 2 brothers James(Jimmy) Newton and Vernis Newton; lifelong best friend Ron Newberry; and numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents Mary Ann and Carl Newton; and siblings Lawrence, Delbert, Mona Lisa, and Leslie. Services will be held at Somerville Community Church, 207 Walnut St. Somerville, OH 45064 on Saturday March 30th at 11:00 AM. Lunch will follow in the church cafeteria.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 17, 2019