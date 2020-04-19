|
|
OLSON, Jr, Carl S. Was born March 24, 1946 and died April 12, 2020 in Dayton, survived by his loving wife Pamela and 7 children: Sherry Sly, Barbara Willette, Sheila Olson, Sandra Olson, Melanie (Kevin) Fitzsimmons, Jay (Nick) Olson, Derick Olson and 2 stepchildren Nicole (Derick) Dufresne and Matthew Good. He is also survived by siblings: Sandra. Joan, Bevley, Larry (Ruth), Paul (Beverly), and Harry (Joyce) all surnamed Olson. He has 15 grandchildren and 3 greatgrandchildren. He was born in Boston, MA and predeceased by his parents Carl Olson Sr and Hilda Pedro Olson and 2 siblings: Patricia and Johann Olson. He was a veteran of the US Navy and an expert carpenter, cabinet maker, restorer of historical buildings and antique boats, mostly with friend and cousin, Ed (Sheri) Collins. He loved fishing, gardening and cookouts with family. Carl traveled throughout the US and was fond of Carribean cruises and Mexican travels to Mayan ruins, Chichen Itsa and Tulum. A Celebration of His Life will be held as conditions permit.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 19, 2020