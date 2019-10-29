|
PINKERMAN, Carl "Dustin" Went to be with his heavenly family and our Savior on October 27, 2019. He was born on June 6, 1997. Dustin is survived by his loving mother, Missie (Jake) Pinkerman and father, Carl (Jessica) Pinkerman; children, Daisy Mae Pinkerman and Peyton Delong; siblings, Carla (Jeremy) Plummer, Teaira Pinkerman, Nathan Pinkerman and step-brother, Alex Jewett; grandparents, Sharon (John) Kirkpatrick and Nancy Bond; uncle Rob (Stacy) Bond and their kids, Danielle, Parker and Preston Bond; uncle Doug Pinkerman and his children, Cheyenne, Phillip and Tera and aunt Belinda Pinkerman and her children, Tori, Ella, Ayden and Gracie; nieces and nephew, Addy, Natalie and Keegan; beloved cat, Bob; and girlfriend, Meisha Glinton. He is preceded in death by his brother, Carl Brandon Pinkerman; grandparents, Bob Bond and Kathy and Phil Pinkerman. Dustin had a very big heart and adored his family. He enjoyed fishing, riding dirt bikes, 4-wheelers, video games and was a creative artist. Dustin worked for many years with his father at Pinkerman's A-1 Concrete, Inc. Viewing will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 5-8p.m. at JACKSON LYTLE & LEWIS LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 29, 2019