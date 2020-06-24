POOLE, Carl H. Age 86, of Springfield, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020. He was born in Cedarville, Ohio, on July 16, 1933, the son of Frederick and Iva Poole. He was a member of the Eagles, Moose Lodge and Union Club. He enjoyed playing cards, attending family reunions and spending time with family. Carl was very passionate about racing, which began in the 1950's until present. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Rosemary; brothers, Leroy and Arnold; sisters, June Gathers and Shirley Leffel. Survivors include his children, Randy Poole, Chad (Dawn Cromwell) Poole and Tonja Elberfeld; sister, Marie Thompson; grandchildren, Nicholas, Brandi and Chasen Poole and Jessica Elberfeld; and several great-grandchildren; close friends, Brad (Dawn) Littler and family and Jimmy Finley. Services to honor Carl will be Thursday at 7:00PM in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME with Facebook Live. Visitation will begin at 5:00PM. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardraffsanddunbar.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jun. 24, 2020.