|
|
POPOFF, Carl George Age 91 passed away peacefully on April 22, 2020, in Plano, Texas. Carl was born to his Macedonian parents George and Mitra Popoff on May 1, 1928 in Dayton, Ohio. Carl was a faithful lifelong companion to Nila for 71 years. Carl loved Christ, his family, his friends both old and new and for the past 2 years, the wonderful staff at Prestonwood Court Assisted Living. Carl was a proud Navy Veteran. In 1990 Carl retired from NCR after 44 years where he was also the President of the NCR Country Club from 19811983. He loved family traditions, the Ohio State Buckeyes, playing golf, an island in Canada and the beach in Myrtle Beach. Everyone he met became a friend. Carl gave service to others in his community whether at Church, working with the United Way, volunteering at Presbyterian Hospital in Plano, TX, or starting Senior Men's Golf Leagues in Plano, TX. Carl will be greatly missed by his children, grandchildren and friends. Carl is survived by his daughter Becky, son Brad and daughter in law Tracy, son Scott and daughter in law Ann and brother Ted and sister in law Carolyn Popoff. He is proceeded in death by his wife Nila, son Dane, parents George and Mitra and sister Mary and brother in law Bob Luther. Carl and Nila have 11 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. "Rather than mourn the absence of the flame, let us celebrate how brightly it burned!!"
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 3, 2020