POWERS, Carl D. 81, of Springfield, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019 in Wooded Glen Nursing Home. Carl was born July 19, 1938 in Bridgewater, Michigan to William and Thelma (Little) Powers. He was the Founder and President of Turn-All Machine & Gear, and was a veteran of the United States Army. He was also an avid golfer and member of the Springfield Country Club. He was survived by a son, Michael (Jennifer) Powers; four grandchildren, Justin (Marsha) Powers, Dustin Powers, Meghan Powers and Kaitlyn Powers; three great grandchildren, Madden, Samuel and Blade; one brother, Paul (Janice) Powers; sister-in-law, Deb Stottlemyer; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jane, in 2015; a son, Randall; and one sister, Veronica "Cookie" Chaney. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday from 5 - 7 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Ohio State University Foundation, Neurology Department for Parkinson's.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 14, 2019