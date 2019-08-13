Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Quesinberry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl Quesinberry

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl Quesinberry Obituary
QUESINBERRY, Carl L. 53, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 10th at . Carl is survived by three sisters; Kay Dotson, Lisa Quesinberry and Kim (Bud) Chambers and one brother Randy (Paula) Wheaton, three children; Hunter, Hailey and Jacob Quesinberry, a grandson; Aiden, nieces, nephews and very good friend Steve. He was preceded in death by his best friend his mother; Janet Wheaton, his step father; Carroll Wheaton, his father; Arthur Quesinberry and his brother; Danny Quesinberry. The family would like to thank for their care and compassion. Funeral services will be held at 1:00PM Wednesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Terre Haute Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
Download Now