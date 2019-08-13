|
QUESINBERRY, Carl L. 53, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 10th at . Carl is survived by three sisters; Kay Dotson, Lisa Quesinberry and Kim (Bud) Chambers and one brother Randy (Paula) Wheaton, three children; Hunter, Hailey and Jacob Quesinberry, a grandson; Aiden, nieces, nephews and very good friend Steve. He was preceded in death by his best friend his mother; Janet Wheaton, his step father; Carroll Wheaton, his father; Arthur Quesinberry and his brother; Danny Quesinberry. The family would like to thank for their care and compassion. Funeral services will be held at 1:00PM Wednesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Terre Haute Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 13, 2019