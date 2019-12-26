|
|
ROEMER Jr., Carl Albert "Pete" 85, died on December 1, 2019 in Memphis Tennessee. Pete Roemer was born on August 17, 1934 in Hamilton Ohio, the son of Carl Henry and Isabelle Rose (Tendam) Roemer. He graduated from Hamilton High School in 1953. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters, Betty Ann Roemer Schalk and Marilyn Ruth Roemer Hampton. He is survived by his wife Nancy; his children, Carla Sue (Steve) Vied, Owensboro Kentucky; Candice Lee (Stan) Collierville, Tennessee; Crista Lynn (David) Hoeksema, Davenport, Iowa; Christopher Maurice Taylor, Memphis, Tennessee and Bruce Eugene (Melissa) Taylor, Groves, Texas; Kathy Taylor and his daughters' mother Susan Weinman Roemer, 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.A memorial service and celebration of life is planned for Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis Tennessee. Visitation between 12 and 2 p.m. with service to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to any Alzheimer's Research.
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 26, 2019