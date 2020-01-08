|
RUDOLPH, Carl William Age 90 of Union, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019 in Phoenix, AZ. He was born February 8, 1929 in Dayton, OH. Carl had worked for General Motors as a master plumber until his retirement. He was a proud member of the IUE-CWA. Carl was a member of the Church of Transfiguration in West Milton, until he moved to Phoenix in September, 2019. He loved nothing more in life than spending time with his family. It is hard when the world shrinks with the loss of someone who made it so big. He is survived by his children: Karen (Michael) Moffitt of VA, Paul (Debra) Rudolph of AZ, Carl (Sandy) Rudolph of Vandalia and Marcia (James) Bush of AZ. Also survived by 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, sisters, Catherine Treiber of Vandalia and Anna Marie Smith of Dayton, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Rosa Mae (Hime) Rudolph, parents, Paul Herman and Katherine (Balle) Rudolph, his brother, Paul H. Rudolph and great-grandson, Jackson Adam Rudolph. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Fr. Eric Bowman officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. Entombment will be held privately at Calvary Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's or Arizona's Hospice of the Valley. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 8, 2020