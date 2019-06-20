SANDERS, Carl E. 80, of Springfield passed away June 17, 2019 from failing health. He was born July 30, 1938 in Cherokee, Kentucky, the son of the late Charles and Edna Sanders. Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Berry Ann (Brann) Sanders; four children, Mark (Jill) Sanders, Diane (Jack) Adamson, Carol (Eric) Ross and Jeff (Gina) Sanders; 10 grandchildren, Olyvia (David) Ray, Sara Purdy, Jessica Jackson, Rachael Smith, Sydney Garringer (Josh), Ella Sanders, Michael (Jessica) Adamson, Connor Garringer, Cayden Sanders and Jameson Sanders; four great-grandchildren, Kennedy Purdy, Addyson Ray, Kale Purdy and Grayson Ray; sisters-in-law, Fran and Thelma Sanders and brother-in-law, Robert Reed. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Elwanda Wood, Joy Smith and Emogene Reed and brothers, Fred, Robert, Paul and Ronnie Sanders. Carl was a veteran of the United States Air Force and served our country proudly. He retired after 35 years of service from Dolly Madison. Carl enjoyed collecting Coke memorabilia, watching his western movies but most of all spending time with his loving family. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 9:30 am to 11:30 am in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will begin at 11:30 am in the funeral home with Pastor Marv Wiseman officiating. Entombment will follow in the Rose Hill Mausoleum with military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in honor of Carl to Grace Bible Church/Missionary Fund, 1500 Groop Rd., Springfield, OH 45504. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com Published in Springfield News Sun on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary