Carl SEIBEL

SEIBEL, Carl Deo Joined the Lord on July 19, 2020. Deo was born in June 1936, in Clay Twp. Ohio, to Minnie & Carl G. Seibel. It was while he attended Phillipsburg high school that he met his bride-to-be, Theo. They would have celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary this year. He was preceded in death by his parents, and sisters, Lucille Williamson and Naomi Booker. He leaves to cherish his wonderful memory his wife, Theo, son, Kent (Elaine), daughters, Shelley (Robert) Hessinger, and Jana Jones. Grandchildren Kayla (Adam) and Tessa, Nicole and Samantha, and Sierra and Logan. Also the recent addition of a great-granddaughter, Sawyer. Deo was an active lifelong member of Salem Church of the Brethren, serving as a Deacon and participating on the church softball and bowling teams. He was retired from the NCR Corporation where he was employed for over 27 years. He pitched horseshoes at the Union (Ohio) Horseshoe club during the warm months and Florida, enjoying the 'snowbird' life for 24 winters in North Ft. Myers, FL. He enjoyed the camaraderie of his horseshoe teams, singing in the Tamiami Village choir, playing cards and the shuffleboard competitions with visiting grandchildren. He was an avid sports fan and could frequently be found tuned in to his favorites UD Flyer basketball, OSU Buckeyes football and basketball, the Bengals and was looking forward to the return of the Reds. He was the ultimate family man. Always supportive and encouraging of his children and grandkids, he regularly attended many of their activities and sporting events. He will be remembered for his kindness and pleasant smile and greatly missed by his family and friends. Services will take place at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be in his name to Salem Church of the Brethren. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
